Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. 138,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

