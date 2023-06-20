Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1,600.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 1,905,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

