Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078,633. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

