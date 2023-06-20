Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

