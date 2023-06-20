Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

CF stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.15. 703,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,109. The firm has a market cap of C$809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1301461 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

