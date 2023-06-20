Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 36,442 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $174.10. 1,126,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,312. The stock has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

