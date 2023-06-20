Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,770. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

