Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of USAT opened at $7.50 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

