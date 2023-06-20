Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $7.50 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
