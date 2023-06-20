Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.33 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and $203.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.97 or 0.06376960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,925,020,992 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

