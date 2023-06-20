Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $9.53 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.53 billion and approximately $221.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.95 or 0.06318701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,925,013,387 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

