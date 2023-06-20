CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,985. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

