Cary Baker Sells 296 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 1,098,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

