Casper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Casper has a total market cap of $436.94 million and $3.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,800,470,145 coins and its circulating supply is 11,114,172,097 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,798,025,160 with 11,111,869,309 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03992046 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,169,590.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.