Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NKE stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 4,099,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

