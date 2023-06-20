Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

