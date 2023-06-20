Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. 2,229,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

