Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.