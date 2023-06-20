Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

