CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.64 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $46.64 million and $6.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05608926 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,342,894.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

