Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 213 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $702.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

