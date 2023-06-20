Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $13.42 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

