Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

