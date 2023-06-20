Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $27.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

