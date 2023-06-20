Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

