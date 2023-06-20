Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.17 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.