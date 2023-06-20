CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.75. 133,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

