CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

