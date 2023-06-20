CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

LMT stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.94. 77,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,978. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.