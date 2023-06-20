CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 190 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 1.4 %

POOL traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.11. 49,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,900. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

