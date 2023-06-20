CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 572,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

