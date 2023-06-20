CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

