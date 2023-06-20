Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,786.57 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $3.10 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,786.57 or 0.06676747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

