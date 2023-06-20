Comparing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -10,816.06% -43.26% -32.91% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -1,249.74% -265.61%

Risk and Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INmune Bio and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $370,000.00 449.72 -$27.30 million ($1.49) -6.22 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,281.12 -$8.74 million ($0.99) -2.75

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INmune Bio and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.37%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than INmune Bio.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

