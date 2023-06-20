Compound (COMP) Price Tops $28.78 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for $28.78 or 0.00102249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $220.37 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003696 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,656,192 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,655,955.32056329 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.77026276 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $11,101,226.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

