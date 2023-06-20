Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $598.21 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $598.21 million and approximately $84.96 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00285967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00507127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00056234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.06 or 0.00390951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,247,277 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

