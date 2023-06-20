Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Down 3.8%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

