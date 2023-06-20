Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 152,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

