Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell Sells 35,045 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

GLW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 7,413,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,192. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

