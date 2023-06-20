CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lessened by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CSGP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $84.03. 465,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

