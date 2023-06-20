Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 207,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,279. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

