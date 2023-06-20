Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,656,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

