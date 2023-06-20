Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,574. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

