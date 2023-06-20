Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 376,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,107. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

