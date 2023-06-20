Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. 35,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,003. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.