Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.13 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

