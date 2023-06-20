Critical Comparison: Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) versus Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Makita and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 1 2 1 0 2.00 Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.5% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Makita and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $5.47 billion N/A $86.62 million $0.76 37.66 Q.E.P. $433.66 million 0.12 -$60,000.00 ($0.02) -674.66

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P.. Q.E.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Makita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Makita and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 3.63% 3.60% 2.51% Q.E.P. -0.01% -0.08% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

Makita has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Makita beats Q.E.P. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. It provides its products under the Makita brand. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Harris Flooring Group, Capitol, Vitrex, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, and Elastimentt brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

