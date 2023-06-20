Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 247,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

