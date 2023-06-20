CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

