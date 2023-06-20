CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 1,810,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,861. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.