Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

